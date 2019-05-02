Don’t miss a special Grand Opening event at Jollyes Pet Superstore in Gosport this weekend (May 4&5)

The doors have opened at Jollyes Pet Superstore Gosport, your new local pet store at Brockhurst Gate, Heritage Way, Gosport PO13 0AF.

Backed by 40 years of expertise, the new store offers Gosport and the surrounding area an unbeatable range of products, accessories, support and expert advice for pets and their owners, including the new pamper and groom experience, The Spa.

The Spa at Jollyes Gosport

To celebrate, this weekend there will be a Grand Opening with lots of fun in-store activities for you to enjoy from 10am, including:

FREE pet goody bags*

Small animal meet & greet

Pet nutritional advice

In-store competitions,

Local RSPCA Stubbington Ark charity meet & greet

The Grand Opening is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the purpose-built, state-of-the-art The Spa facility, providing a range of packages to suit every pet’s looks and every owner’s budget.

As well as this, The Spa also ensures pets are happy, hygienic and healthy, leaving their owners with peace of mind and free of the stress of having to bathe them at home.

Store manager Charlie Carter explains: 'As a team of animal lovers, we are all hugely excited that this landmark store for Jollyes is now open.

It will be amazing to see all the hard work that has gone into the new store pay off and welcome our first pets and owners through the door, where they will find everything they need under one, pet-friendly roof.

‘This is also the frst Jollyes (in southern England) to feature The Spa, and now the store is open we can’t wait to start pampering pets. By combining this with the range of products and expert advice we have on hand, we hope to create a key hub for the local community, something that is at the heart of every new Jollyes store that opens.'

For those looking for a new addition to their household, Jollyes Gosport is the ideal place to take home a furry friend, cold-blooded companion or squawking sidekick.

The friendly team of experts will always be available to offer advice and guidance on your purchase and subsequent aftercare, ensuring that both pet and owner are supported and happy.

Complementing this is a range of customer service offerings. This includes the Jollyes price match, available in all stores nationwide, guaranteeing that the price you pay in a Jollyes store is the lowest in the local area.

Enhancing this is the Jollyes Reward Card, the perfect way to turn your purchases into special offers and discounts, with customers able to apply for this both instore and online.

Once you and your pet have fnished shopping, Jollyes also offers both a free click-and-collect and carry-to-car service.

Supporting local communities is equally as important as delivering unbeatable customer service. All new staff at Jollyes Gosport have been recruited locally, with the rigorous training they have to undergo providing invaluable career skills development.

Alongside this, Jollyes is also delighted to support several animal welfare charities in the Gosport area, including having already presented a cheque to the Stubbington Ark RSPCA centre.

Visit Jollyes Gosport for the Grand Opening of your new local pet superstore and to take advantage of the range of opening offers in-store.

*Limited number on the day, so arrive early!

For more information on the store, click here