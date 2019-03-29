Pompey take on Sunderland for the right to be crowned Checkatrade Trophy champions at Wembley on Sunday.

And The News have produced a 24-page Sports Mail souvenir edition to mark the occasion.

The bumper special includes exclusive interviews with a number of the Pompey squad, manager Kenny Jackett, chief executive Mark Catlin and former players.

Captain Brett Pitman, Gareth Evans, Craig MacGillivray, Jamal Lowe, Matt Clarke, Ronan Curtis, Christian Burgess, Omar Bogle, Tom Naylor and Lee Brown have all had their say ahead of the trip to Wembley.

Meanwhile, we managed to track down an ex-player with a foot in both camps – Kevin Ball, who is now a club ambassador at the Stadium of Light.

Former Blues midfielder Michael Brown – now a pundit with the BBC – has also given his thoughts ahead of the showpiece under the arch.

Sports Mail special

He was part of the last Pompey side to play in a Wembley final – back in in 2010 when Avram Grant’s side lost out to Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

The News has also teamed up with Sunderland Echo sports reporter, Phil Smith, to provide an extensive player head-to-head for the final.

There’s, meanwhile, a chance to remind yourself of how Pompey made it to the home of football with our Road to Wembley graphic.

The special Sports Mail edition is available from newsagents for the usual price of 80p from tomorrow.

If you live outside the area or are unable to pick-up a copy, you can buy a copy by calling 033 0403 0066 which we'll then post out to you.