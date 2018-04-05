Donation will keep Swanwick museum’s steam engines running

THE two steam engines at The Brickworks Museum will be running during this year thanks to a £2,500 donation.

The attraction, in Swanwick, received the cash from the Worshipful Company of Tylers and Bricklayers which dates back to the 15th century.

The Brickworks Museum is the only remaining steam driven brickworks in the country and the two steam engines, made by John Wood and Co. Ltd, powered the brickmaking machines and provided the heat to dry the bricks until the site closed in 1974.

Garry Moore, chairman of the trust, said: ‘We are extremely grateful for this donation which will provide the oil to run our steam engines this year.’