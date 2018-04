Have your say

A CHARITY shop is in urgent need of donations.

The Rainbow Centre charity shop in Fareham is running low on stock and would appreciate donations of good quality items, including clothes, shoes, bags, bric-a-brac and even electrical items.

The items can be brought to the shop at 116 -118 West Street, Fareham, PO16 0EP or to The Rainbow Centre, PO14 1BJ.