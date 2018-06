Have your say

DOZENS of firefighters are fighting a blaze at an equestrian centre.

At least six crews from across Hampshire, including a team from Fareham, have been dispatched to tackle the fire, at the Shedfield Equestrian stables, in Botley Road, Shedfield.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 6.45am.

Other crews from across the area have been called in on standby duties, a spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

More details to follow.