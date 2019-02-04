Dozens of firefighters rush to tackle fire in tower block in Southsea 

MORE than 30 firefighters were scrambled to tackle a blaze in a high-rise block of flats.

Crews from across Southsea, Cosham, Portchester and Havant were mobilised after a fire sparked in a first-floor kitchen of 23-storey tower in Greetham Street, Southsea, earlier today.

The emergency was reported at 4.02pm with the first officers taking just four minutes to arrive at the scene.

Crews used two breathing apparatuses, two jets and a hose reel to extinguish the fire before using fans to ventilate the flat.

Nobody was injured during the incident, the fire service said, with a spokeswoman adding the fire was ‘not a serious one’ and was dealt with ‘pretty quickly’.

Firefighters left the scene at 4.32pm