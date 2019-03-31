Kenny Jackett’s Blues defeated their League One rivals on penalties to lift the prize which meant so much after the difficult years. It led to stunning scenes at a national stadium packed with Pompey fans. Jamal Lowe was also on target in extra-time as the match ended 2-2 before Oli Hawkins hit the winning penalty in the shootout.

Pompey v Sunderland. Picture: Joe Pepler Freelance Buy a Photo

Pompey v Sunderland. Picture: Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Pompey v Sunderland. Picture: Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Pompey v Sunderland. Picture: Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more