Dramatic video shows firefighters desperately battling New Forest inferno

THIS was the dramatic scene firefighters were faced with as they battled an enormous blaze in the New Forest early this morning.

Surrounded by a wall of flames as far as they eye can see, this firefighter from Lyndhurst fire station tries to beat back the blaze in Holbury,

About 45 firefighters from across Hampshire were drafted to tackle the inferno, which destroyed an area the size of 50 football pitches.

Miraculously, nobody was injured and no properties were damaged in the blaze, which is the largest one to have ignited this year.



