Driver and passenger of car in collision on A27 near Emsworth taken to hospital

The driver and passenger of a car that collided with the central reservation of the A27 near Emsworth have been taken to hospital.

Fire crews from Chichester, Cosham, and Emsworth were called to the incident this afternoon at 5.10pm.

Drivers faced 30 minute delays due to the closure of lane two of the A27 westbound, outside Emsworth, as the emergency services attended the scene.

The driver and passenger of the car were taken to hospital via an ambulance.

The lane was reopened shortly after 7pm.

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone. To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.