An elderly driver’s car mounted the pavement before ploughing into a Fareham shop - causing a worker to dive for cover.

Eyewitnesses said the woman, thought to be in her 80s, was having trouble parking before she ‘floored it’ and ploughed into Premier Express on Highlands Road just after 8am today.

A Volkswagen Golf crashed into the Premier convenience shop in Highlands Road, Fareham, this morning'Picture: Dave's Family Butchers

The driver was described as being ‘in shock’ but had no injuries.

The shop worker was on the other side of the shop when the Volkswagen Golf entered the store.

Kevin Gamblin, of Daves Family Butchers, saw what happened and said: ‘The woman was having problems parking, going backwards and forwards, before she floored it and mounted the pavement and smashed into the shop.

‘It was like a bomb going off. Luckily the shop worker got out of the way. If anyone had been behind her they could have been killed.’

Damage after the crash in Highlands Road, Fareham'Picture: Dave's Family Butchers

PC Rob Lewis, of Havant police, said: ‘Fortunately the person in the shop saw it coming and got out of the way. It could have been a very different outcome had he not seen the car.’

No customers were in the shop at the time of the incident.