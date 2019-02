A driver had a fortunate escape after their car ended up on its roof.

The accident happened in High Street, Oving at 8pm yesterday.

PC Tom Van Der Wee, a Sussex Police officer, said on Twitter that the driver was not seriously injured.

Police closed the road while officers, paramedics and fire crews worked.

PC Van Der Wee said on Twitter: ‘The driver has been taken to hospital with thankfully minor injuries.’

The road reopened at 10pm.