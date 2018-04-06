Driver injured in lorry crash at building site

Have your say

A DRIVER suffered minor injuries and had to be rescued by firefighters after a lorry overturned at a building site.

Crews from Waterlooville, Cosham and Havant were called to the Berewood housing development off Hambledon Road, Waterlooville, at 8.30am yesterday morning.

The man rescued from the lorry suffered minor injuries, police said.

Passerby Jeff Coates, 52, said he saw five trucks and two police cars heading on to the site.

TJ Transport managing director John Gosling confirmed its vehicle was involved in the crash at the building site.

The lorry was left on its side, with recovery firm Boarhunt securing the vehicle.

In a statement, Mr Gosling said: ‘We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident this morning that resulted in minor injuries to our driver.

‘We would like to thank the staff from South Central Ambulance Service, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and Hampshire Constabulary for their prompt and professional response, ensuring the safe extrication of our colleague who is now being checked over at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

‘At this time we are not in the position to speculate about what happened and our priority now is to assist the relevant authorities by providing them with all the information they require.’

A Health and Safety Executive spokeswoman said: ‘HSE is aware of the incident and making initial enquiries.’

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.30am to a road traffic collision in Plant Farm Crescent, Waterlooville, to one lorry which is on its side.

‘One male was extricated by our crews and handed over to South Central Ambulance Service.’

Crews had finished the rescue by 9.13am.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘A lorry tipped over on Thursday, April 5 at 8.30am on a new build housing estate on Hambledon Road in Waterlooville.

‘The driver suffered minor injuries.’