Driver suffers burns after tractor catches fire in Waterlooville

A DRIVER was treated for burns on his hand after his tractor caught alight in Waterlooville.

Firefighters from Waterlooville and Cosham were called to London Road, near its junction with Winifred Road, this afternoon.

The tractor stopped on the side of the road after the fire started at 3.31pm.

Two appliances from Cosham and one from Waterlooville used a breathing apparatus and two hose reels to put out the fire.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said 70 per cent of the tractor was damaged by the blaze.

She added: ‘We were called at 3.31pm to a tractor on fire on London Road.

‘We sent three appliances and the fire was out by 4.05pm.’

The spokeswoman said the driver of the tractor was treated at the scene for burns to his hand but did not need to go to hospital.

One resident who lived nearby said: ‘The smoke from the tractor blaze was choking.’