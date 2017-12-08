Driver taken to hospital as multi-vehicle crash closes part of M3

Have your say

A driver has been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on the M3.

The northbound carriageway has been closed between junction 10 and 9 at Winchester since the incident just before 11am.

Police have said the collision involved three vehicles, while the ambulance service reported two lorries have been involved.

There are delays of half-an-hour on approach, and traffic is being taken off at junction 10.

A South Central Ambulance service spokeswoman said a driver was treated at the scene for ‘serious’ injuries and was taken by land ambulance to University Hospital Southampton.

An air ambulance was also called while the patient was treated.

The southbound route is running as normal.