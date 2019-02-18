Driver treated in hospital after Eastern Road car fire in Portsmouth

Have your say

POLICE have confirmed that the driver of a vehicle that burst into flames in Eastern Road on Sunday was taken to hospital for treatment.

The news comes after firefighters reported tackling a car fire in Eastern Road last night, near the junction with Burrfields Road.

Crew manager Paul Rogers had described the vehicle as being ‘engulfed in flames’.

Police say that the fire started after a single-vehicle collision.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers were called just after 10.30pm on Sunday, February 17 to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Once the vehicle had come to rest, it caught fire.

‘The driver of the vehicle attended A&E for treatment.

‘The matter is under investigation. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44190058693.’