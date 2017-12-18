Drivers warned of dense fog as weather warning issued for Hampshire

Have your say

Drivers in Hampshire are being warned of dense fog after a weather warning was issued for Hampshire.

The Met Office said visibility is expected to fall below 100m in places this evening as fog forms across the county.

It will persist overnight into Tuesday morning, and could be slow to disappear given recent wintry conditions.

The forecaster said: ‘Slower journey times are likely with delays possible to bus and train services.

‘Some delays or cancellations to flights are also possible.’

The yellow weather warning covers most of Hampshire, though Portsmouth is expected to avoid the worst of the foggy conditions.

The warning is in place between 8pm tonight and midday tomorrow.

For more information visit the Met Office website.