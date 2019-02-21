DUBLIN airport has suspended flights following a ‘confirmed sighting' of a drone.

The airport announced that it has temporarily suspended services following the sighting, which follows the chaos at Gatwick Airport at the end of December.

Dublin Airport tweeted: ‘For safety reasons we are temporarily suspending flight operations @DublinAirport due the confirmed sighting of a drone over the airfield.

‘Passengers should contact their airline's website for flight updates. We will post updates here when they become available.'

Southampton Airport has flights to Dublin Airport – let us know if your flights has been affected by the disruption.

A drone sighting has been confirmed

