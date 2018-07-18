Duke Of Connaught’s Own Club to host fun day for community defibrillators in Fareham

RAFFLES, a cake stall, competitions and a grand auction will all be part of a fun day to raise money for a community defibrillator.

The Duke Of Connaught’s Own Club in Fareham are hosting a fun day to fundraise for the defibrillator.

Chairman Lee Downer said: ‘It is for the benefit of our members and of course the general public in the vicinity of the club. In addition to this, subject to funds raised, we wish to purchase maybe three or four more defibrillators, to be donated to charitable causes in Fareham, where they do not have the funding to be able to obtain their own.’

The club are seeking donations for the raffle, auction and cake stall.

The day will run from noon at the club on Western Road, Fareham, PO16 0NS. For more details call 01329 516122.