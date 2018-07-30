Duo of displays and a real rescue at successful Hayling RNLI open day 

HUNDREDS of people got the chance to meet their coastal heroes at the weekend.

It came as representatives from the RNLI Lifeboat Station on Hayling Island geared up and swung open their doors for a fun day.

The fixture saw more than 300 residents brave pouring rain in a stellar show of support – but that was nothing compared to the feats on display from rescuers.

On two separate occasions, between 11.15am and 12.30pm, they wowed spectators with demonstrations showing off the capabilities of their trio of lifeboats, including one D-class, in the sea close to their Bracklesham Road station.

This high-octane exhibition, says Hayling RNLI press officer Alan Bartlett, went down well with revellers.

‘It really showed the true commitment of the crew in dangerous conditions, which were certainly at the top end of those in which we’re able to launch,’ he said.

‘We had initially planned to put on a mock rescue scenario in which one man goes overboard, but given the weather we made the decision that it was too dangerous to risk putting this person out there.’

Not only did those conditions include rainfall, but gusty winds too – and the second demonstration was even cut short by a real shout for help.

Rescuers sprung to the aid of a 27ft Sadler yacht which had broken from its mooring, requiring them to make the journey up the Thorney Channel.

It was here the station’s D-class lifeboat, Jacob, was able to establish a tow back to an available mooring, before flagging up the incident with the harbour master.

Reflecting on the work of Hayling rescuers after the open day raised more than £1,300 for the RNLI, mayor of Havant, councillor Peter Wade, said: ‘This is an excellent team who do vital work despite all being volunteers.’

On September 8, the station will team up with crews from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service for a sponsored round-the-island kayak journey, for both teams’ charities.

The public is invited to get involved and should email rike.hayling@gmail.com for sponsor forms.