Dwarf bus driver from Havant enters Guinness Book of Records 

A DWARF bus driver hopes to be an inspiration to others after entering the Guinness Book of Records.

Havant based Frank Faeek Hachem, who works in Chichester, has revealed his pride after claiming the title for the shortest bus driver.

Frank, 55, has achondroplasia - a common form of dwarfism - but said his condition has never held him back despite measuring just 136.2cm (4 ft 5.6 in).

Originally from Iraq, he moved to the UK over 20 years ago, and has been a professional bus driver for a year and a half.

By achieving the title he hopes to show he can perform the same job as anyone while inspiring others to believe in themselves.

The bus requires no alterations - Frank just makes sure the seat is pulled forward and the steering wheel is adjusted.

Frank said: ‘I enjoy my passengers, I enjoy my colleagues, my friends, all the people that are around me.

‘Being a short person, of course you've got difficulties. But I am a fighter, I never give up, and I always make sure I get on with things. I always look at myself as just a normal human being.’

Frank, who is married with two daughters, added: ‘My family are very excited for what I've done, they feel so proud of me. My two daughters are my joy and pride, and I've done this for them and the whole family.

‘The two people who have inspired me are Warwick Davis and Stephen Hawking. Stephen Hawking gave so much to this world, and Warwick Davis is still giving so much back to the community.’