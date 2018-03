Have your say

A CRAFT show is being held at a historic fort.

Woodland Crafts Event Management is holding the Easter-themed event at Fort Purbrook, in Portsmouth.

The three-day event will have a range products for sale from professional artists and designers.

The craft show is at the fort, on Portsdown Hill Road, between March 31 and April 2 between 10am and 4pm.

Admission for over 16s is £3.