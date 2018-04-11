Easter eggs donated to local charities

NAVAL officers collected Easter eggs to donate to three local charities.

Lieutenant Commander Andrew Ware and his wife Katy, co-owner of Ruby Funerals, collected Easter Eggs both within HMS Collingwood and at their local funeral homes for the Rainbow Centre in Fareham, Rowans Hospice’s Meerkat project and Gosport Food Bank.

The trio collected nearly 300 eggs and also raised £115 through the sale of bacon butties.

Lt Cdr Ware said: ‘I would like to publicly thank everyone in HMS Collingwood for the generosity they showed in donating Easter eggs for the appeal.’