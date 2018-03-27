Easter trail to celebrate village’s history

Have your say

A SPECIAL Easter egg trail is set to teach children about the history of a village.

The Wickham Easter Egg trail, organised by Winchester City Council, will allow families to explore the village and nearby countryside.

Participants must find hidden eggs, note down the numbers for a maths quiz and reach a magic number to unlock a chocolate prize from Wickham’s chocolate shop, Confiserie Verdonk.

Kate Cloud, head of economy and arts at Winchester City Council said: ‘The trail is one of many ways that the council economically supports Wickham and Denmead to ensure they continue to be vibrant places which are enjoyed by visitors and residents alike.’

The trail will take place for free from Friday March 30 until Sunday April 15.

Trail sheets, which have a number of interesting tasks around the village at various locations, will be distributed at the start at Station Close Car Park.