Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The road was supposed to open on Saturday, March 23 but due to 'unforeseen' circumstances it remained closed throughout the entire weekend. The delay was a result of the 'replacement of a sewer pipe collar'. A statement was released by Southern Water on Saturday saying: "The re-lining work of the 300-metre-long sewer is taking longer than anticipated due to unforeseen circumstances. Our teams are working throughout the day and night this weekend, to complete the repair as quickly as possible.

Southern Water have confirmed that sewerage repair works are on track to finish on time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This will delay the reopening of the Eastern Road, which is now scheduled for Monday 25 March. We apologise for the disruption this will cause residents, businesses and commuters. The work, which is part of a £1 million solution, is being taken now to avoid more challenging times in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the road being expected to re-open today (March 25), Southern Water has confirmed that it will remain closed whilst the resurfacing can set.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “Eastern Road southbound reopens 4am Tuesday 26 March 2024. The cycle and foot path has already reopened.”

"The re-lining work of the 300-metre-long sewer is nearing completion. The final stage before the road can be reopened safely is to resurface the excavations. These will be left to set before and road sweepers clean the road.