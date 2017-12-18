Eastney salon’s big donation to cancer charity

Generous staff, customers and friends of a hair and beauty salon have raised thousands of pounds for a good cause.

It has been a busy year at Hi-lites Hair & Beauty studio, in Eastney. There have been events throughout the past 12 months raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The company choose a different charity to support each year.

Alison Irish, who owns Hi-lites, said: ‘The incredible total of £7,565.65 has beaten all previous years.

‘We have had raffles, a summer fete at Milton Park Junior School, a summer ball at the Portsmouth Marriott.

‘A good friend of ours pushed himself to the limit in the Weymouth half Iron Man in September and we also took part in the Macmillan coffee morning, as well as our famous charity day held at the salon where we cut people’s hair outside the salon for only £5.

‘We have set our target extremely high for next year when the cause we will support will be the battle against Alzheimer’s and dementia.’

Alison added: ‘We’d like to say an enormous thank you to each and every person who has given up their free time to help support us year after year.’