Eastney, Southsea and Gosport’s best events for Wednesday and Thursday

Here are six of the best events taking place across the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

MUSIC: The Best of Wham will perform a tribute to the famous band, featuring favourite hits such as Club Tropicana, I’m Your Man and Wham Rap. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

MEETING: This Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust meeting will present an update and also a Q&A session with chief executive Mark Cubbon. Eastney Methodist Hall, Wednesday, 6-8pm.

CONCERT: Enjoy this performance by Boundary Oak School and St John’s College Chapel Choir. Retiring collection. Portsmouth Cathedral, Thursday, 1.10pm.

GIG: Los Ladrones, a vocal quintet with piano and a narrator, presents extracts from works by Victorian composers Gilbert and Sullivan. Tickets £10. Stansted House, Rowlands Castle, Thursday, 7.30pm.

TRIBUTE: Jersey Boys tells the life story of four boys who wrote their own songs and sold millions of records worldwide as Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Murder by Gaslight is about two poisoners – William Palmer and Harvey Crippen. You’re invited to judge whether they were guilty… Gosport Discovery Centre, Thursday, 7.30pm.