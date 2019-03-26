A FAREHAM accountancy firm has been eating cake for charity.

Staff, clients and friends of J Williams and Co Accountants have raised £852 for the Wessex Haven Breast Cancer centre in Titchfield as part of their afternoon tea party.

More than 40 people popped in to the accountant’s offices on Arundel Drive, Fareham, to donate funds to the charity and bring along cakes to share.

Jeri Williams, director and founder of the business, said: ‘I’ve been to visit the Breast Cancer Haven in Titchfield and feel overwhelmed by how wonderful it is and how many people benefit from its help and support at every stage of their treatment.’

The Wessex Breast Cancer Haven provides support to both men and women with breast cancer and their families at what is a difficult time. The organisation is dependent on charitable donations to continue their work in the community.