Eco-conscious children encourage recycling through rubbish fashion show in Waterlooville and Fareham

CHILDREN keen on saving sea creatures took to the catwalk in eco-friendly outfits made from plastic waste to show the importance of recycling.

Young environmentalists spent the summer learning about the importance of recycling at Growing Places holiday clubs across Waterlooville, Fareham and Havant.

The group gathered everyday plastic waste to create clothing for a fashion show which hit the streets of Waterlooville and Fareham on Saturday.

Eight-year-old Charlie Malec said: ‘I wanted to save the oceans from all the plastic, as the sea creatures are dying, soon there won’t be anything left for us to look after, so my fashion show shorts are saving sea creatures.’

Antoher participant, 10-year-old Sophia Morgan, said she was very proud to show off her outfit as she is helping the environment and looking good at the same time.

As part of the message of the fashion show, children handed out eco-friendly leaflets printed on recycled paper, which were packed with easy tips for everyday lifestyle changes that will help to save the planet.

Erin Summers, 10, said: ‘My outfit is made from so many plastic bags we must have saved thousands of turtles from eating them.’

Evelyn Malec, 12, added: ‘I love that by making our outfits out of rubbish and showing everyone what you can do with plastic, that more people will help us save our planet and recycle or reuse things.’

Rubbish Fashion Show displays will visit Fareham and Waterlooville libraries from mid-October so the public can have a closer look at the creations.

Emma Stock, who handles Growing Places’ video and marketing, said: ‘We have forged wonderful partnerships with our local libraries who have agreed to display a selection of our fashion designs after the show to keep our message going strong for as long as possible.

‘Our aim as a company is to bring the local community together so we are stronger, healthier and better equipped to create real, positive change.’

Belinda Lipscomb, play leader at Berewood Primary after school club, added: ‘It is vitally important that we teach our children about recycling at an early age, they are after all, the future custodians of our environment, so need to know how to take care of it.’