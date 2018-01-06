Ed Sheeran reacts to tongue-in-cheek tweet by Cosham man

WHEN Harvey Lindsay shared his tongue-in-cheek picture describing Ed Sheeran’s new album on Twitter he did not expect it to go viral.

The 24-year-old, from Cosham, took a photograph of burger cheese with the phrase ‘15 cheesy singles’ on the packet and put it on his Twitter with the post: ‘Just got Ed Sheeran’s new album.’

The tweet has been shared and re-tweeted on the social media site more than 200,000 times in the last few days, reaching millions of people.

The picture even got a reply from singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran after being shared on Instagram. He replied from his own Instagram account teddysphotos: ‘It’s got 16.’

Harvey said he was surprised to see so many respond to the picture and to get a reply from Ed.

‘It got to the point where the notifications on my phone got too much and I had to turn them off,’ he said.

‘The picture got six million views in two days which was a bit of a shock.

‘I was even more in shock when Ed replied but from watching him give interviews on television, I know he has a sense of humour and would have taken it on the chin.’

But not everyone has seen the funny side of the picture.

Harvey said some fans of Ed’s have threatened him.

He added: ‘I’m not bothered by them, I have just ignored the death threats.’