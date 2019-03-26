Education union leader speaks out over school funding cuts

A PORTSMOUTH teacher and union representative has spoken out after the latest research from the education unions has shown the full extent of budget cuts’ affecting schools.

Research analysis carried out by the School Cuts Coalition, a combination of the main teaching unions, claimed £5.4 billion has been cut from school budgets since 2015.

Amanda Martin, Portsmouth teacher and National Education Union vice president, said: This is an intolerable situation. Children and young people are being short changed by a Government that believes their education can be run on a shoe string budget. We have taken a delegation of school and college leaders to visit the schools minister to note the damaging effect this is having on the children in our city, yet schools and colleges are being forced to make economic not educational decisions resulting in huge cuts just to function and not go into deficit. The kids in our city deserve more.’



