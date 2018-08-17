 £1,200  donation helps children learn music  

CO-OP Funeral Care have donated £1,200 to Purbrook Park School to enable children to study music technology for the first time.

T he donation, which was provided by a combination of branches in Cowplain, Widley and Purbeck, has been used to provide IMac computers and to repair the school’s drum kit.

Music teacher, Lisa Barge, said: ‘As a result of the funding from Southern Co-op we were able to extend the department to include new IMac computers which allowed us to offer music technology for the first time.’

Southern Co-op’s funeral coordinators at Cowplain, Paula Slape and Jackie Duthie, have a strong affinity to Purbrook having attended the school as children and sending their own son Thomas to the school.

‘When my son started in Year 7 he wanted to learn the drums. He had no confidence but they worked with him, encouraged him and turned him round. I wanted to get the funding so they could purchase more equipment to allow everyone the opportunity to try their hand at music,’ explained Ms Slape.

The donation was made as part of the company’s community engagement programme ‘Love Your Neighbour’.

Ms Barge said: ‘I would like t o thank Southern Co-op and their fantastic support in enabling pupils to have amazing musical opportunities. Music is such a huge part of Purbrook where we offer every student the opportunity to flourish ’