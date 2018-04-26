14 pupils from this Southsea school have become the newest members of Mensa

Have your say

SCHOOL pupils have shown they have what it takes to keep up with some of the greatest minds on the planet.

A group of pupils from Mayville High School in Southsea – some of whom are as young as 10 – have become members of the high IQ group Mensa.

Fourteen youngsters from the school have been awarded membership – which is only offered to people with an IQ score of 148 or higher.

A total of 40 students took the exam, all from the private school’s Gifted and Talented programme.

Students on the programme meet together every Wednesday lunchtime, taking part in a number of activities together.

Mensa is the largest and oldest high IQ society in the world – founded in Oxford back in 1946.

Theo Johnson, age 12, was the student who achieved the highest overall score in the group.

He said: ‘I was really surprised with how well I did – but I’m happy and think that it will help me in the future.’

Anna Douglas, 14, said: ‘I’m really pleased and also surprised.

‘There were a few questions that I didn’t finish and it has really made me more confident.’

Aman Ahmed, 12, was also accepted into Mensa.

He said: ‘I was surprised and my mum and dad are really pleased too.

‘I will continue to come to the lunchtime Gifted and Talented Group because I like the activities.’

Mayville High School’s head of English Lauren Jones said the school aimed to provide as many opportunities for gifted and talented students as possible.

She said: ‘These results are really impressive and now that the pupils have been offered membership of Mensa they can extend their learning outside the school.

‘These pupils were already identified as Gifted and Talented at Mayville and every Wednesday we have a lunchtime club where we play logic games and engage in critical thinking.

‘Mathematics and science also run similar clubs for our Gifted and Talented students so there is much opportunity for them.’

Headteacher Rebecca Parkyn said: ‘I am absolutely delighted with these results.

‘For a school of our size to get 14 pupils into Mensa is an incredible achievement.

‘It shows just how high standards are at the upper end of the ability band.’

For more information about Mensa, go to mensa.org.uk.