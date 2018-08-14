A Level Results 2018: How to get funding if you’re going through clearing

If your child is going through Clearing after getting their A-Level results they’ll most likely need to change their loan application details, or begin a brand new application all together.

Their funding body will help navigate their finances and make sure they get some of their loan in time for the beginning of their course.

Picture: PA

Depending on where you are based in the UK, the funding body will vary, in England it is Student Finance England.

If your child has already applied for a loan but has decided to go through the Clearing process, then their application details will need to be changed. This can be done easily and quickly at www.gov.uk/studentfinance by logging into their student account, or by contacting the relevant funder if they live elsewhere.

If they are applying to university through Clearing but haven’t applied for a loan yet, unfortunately, the official deadlines for student finance applications have closed.

But all is not lost! They can still apply for finance but please be aware that the funding body may not be able to process their application in time for the beginning of their course.

Whatever happens, the funding body will make sure they have some money as close to the beginning of their course as possible.

They’ll do this by initially assessing how much money they would be entitled to without taking household income into account. Once they’ve got all the application details they need they’ll complete the assessment in full.

Once the loan is confirmed remind them to sign and return the declaration they receive from their funding body or they won’t receive any payments at the start of term.

Their finances will be put into their account within three working days of registering with their university or college. Unfortunately, they won’t get any money before the course starts.

Please remember that the maintenance and any grants they may be getting are paid straight into their account, but any loans or grants for student fees will be going straight to the university or college.