A Level Results 2018: Speak to the experts

THE Exam Results Helpline have a team of career advice experts who provide free, specialised information, help and guidance to students who have higher or lower exam results than expected and want to know what to do next.

The helpline number 0808 100 8000 opens in Scotland first on August 7, when Higher, Advanced Higher, National and Scottish Baccalaureate results are announced and closes North of the Border on August 15.

The helpline number 0800 100 900 will then open for students in the rest of the UK on August 16, the day A Level results are issued and closes on August 30 following GCSE results day.

Follow on advice will be available from The National Careers Service to anyone that requires it after August 30.

If a student has a specific query about their university application, they should contact the UCAS contact centre on 0871 468 0468.

Students should give them a call if they’re looking for information on:

- Skills, qualifications and subject choices

- Re-sits and re-marks

- Sixth form, college, university and other higher education / further education choices

- Gap years

- Moving away from home

- Vocational learning routes including diplomas, apprenticeships, SVQs and NVQs

- Careers, employment and setting up in business

If you’ve got a question about your application status or how to use Clearing you should contact UCAS.

After August 30, support will remain available through the National Careers Service helpline which is open from 8am-10pm, seven days a week.