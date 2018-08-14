A Level Results 2018: What to do if you’re panicing over exam results

After A-Level exam stress comes results fear, and the worry that you won’t get to do what you wanted. If you end up doing much better than expected or get disappointing news, you still have options. The main thing to remember is not to panic – whatever the envelope or text reveals, there’s a way forward for you.

Picture: PA

Deep breaths

You are definitely not alone in this, and people want to help. Speak to your school, your parents and college and uni advisors, who are set up to deal with exam disappointment and give you honest, useful advice. Call the helpline on 0808 100 8000.

It’s not too late

Results better than expected? Universities and colleges still have plenty of empty spaces on courses.

Visit the UCAS website www.ucas.com to see what’s available through clearing.

Be open to options

Not going to get your first choice? Don’t be too set on just one direction, this really limits your options. Take a good look at the available courses and read what they actually entail. Don’t think too much about what career they may open up for you, but instead whether you will enjoy studying the subject and whether it will improve your overall skills. You’re much more likely to thrive if you love the course content.

Consider access courses

If you didn’t get the grades you were hoping for, one or two year access courses can be an excellent choice. You will still gain valuable experience and qualifications, and on some courses, a guaranteed entry into degree course in the future.

Mind that gap

Gap years aren’t just about jetting off round the world and enjoying yourself. They can also give you an opportunity to mature, and properly reflect on what direction you want to take in life. So don’t rush into a college or uni space if you don’t feel ready, instead do something valuable with your year. It doesn’t have to be expensive, just useful, so it could be volunteering or a temporary job in a relevant role. Just make sure the gap gives you something to say on future applications.

Don’t rush into any decision

Take your time. Results day is not the one for making big decisions as emotions are running high. Take a few days to look at all the options.