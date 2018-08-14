A Level Results Day 2018: Coping with exam results stress

Whether you get straight As, a mixture of Bs and Cs or you fail entirely, A-Level exam results always come as a surprise.

Although completing them is a triumph in itself, the pressure and the build up to results day can easily outweigh the positives.

A Level Exam results are released this week

Exam stress affects everyone though (even the most prepared of students) but it’s how you handle the stress that will make really a difference.

Worryingly, exam stress remains such a concern that children’s charity Childline annually receives calls from stressed out teens.

In fact over the 2017/18 period the charity delivered a huge 3,135 counselling sessions on exam stress – with just over a fifth taking place in May during the exams.

The callers were found to be overwhelmed with the workload, pressurised from parents and worried about their grades.

‘It can feel like your whole future will be determined by the results you get in your exams,’ says Childline service manager Wendy Robinson at Childline.

‘But it’s important to remember that isn’t the case. If you don’t get the results you want, there will still be lots of opportunities to express yourself and succeed in your life.’

Regardless, not getting the results you worked so hard for can be disheartening.

But whatever you get that doesn’t mean you’ve lost anything and as Wendy explains there are still plenty of options for you to achieve your goals.

She says: ‘You could speak to a careers adviser about the options available, as well as explore the possibility of re-sitting, going to another university or college or changing to a different course.’

‘If you choose to re-sit, it’s important to think about what extra help you may need to get the results you want next time.

‘The most important thing is that you talk to someone you trust about your concerns and get good advice about what to do next.’

One person in particular who could offer you excellent advice is your mum or dad.

Although telling your parents about your grades if they’re not to the standard you were hoping for can be tough, voicing your concerns can prove to be cathartic.

Hiding away from friends and family won’t change the situation so be honest and talk about your grades and you can create a plan together.

Wendy agrees: ‘Sharing exam results with your parents or friends can seem like a scary prospect, particularly if they are not the results you had hoped and planned for.

‘Whilst you might be concerned about their reaction, you should just be honest. You will hopefully find they are very keen to offer support as you take your next steps.’

Deciding on your next steps isn’t a decision you’ll come to overnight though, so if you’re concerned about your exam results you can speak confidentially to counsellor at Childline by calling 0800 11 11 or visit www.childline.org.uk for more advice.