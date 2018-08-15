A Level Results Day 2018: Here is how students can get free food from Nando’s no matter your grade

Have your say

School pupils who receive A-level exam results tomorrow can claim a free snack from Nando’s, whether they pass or fail.

The popular chicken restaurant are offering a free quarter chicken or Fire-Starter (including chicken wings, olives or halloumi sticks) to all A-level students.

Nando's are offering free food for A Level students. Picture: Nando's

The offer applies in every UK branch outside of Scotland.

How to get your free Nando’s

To claim your freebie, simply visit your local Nando’s on Thursday with some ID and your exam results.

Students must spend at least £7 to be eligible for the deal, and it is only redeemable on 16 August.

You can read the full terms and conditions here.

Find your nearest Nando’s branch here.