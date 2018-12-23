A Mary Rose Tudor festive experience

VISITORS can experience a Tudor Christmas as King Henry VIII himself pays a visit to the Mary Rose Museum over the Christmas holidays.

The Yuletide traditions of the Tudor Court will be brought alive with the help of jesters, courtiers, musicians and ladies in waiting as visitors can explore the largest collection of Tudor artefacts in the world.

Visitors have the opportunity to learn how to dance, bow and curtsy like a Tudor Lord or Lady and can discover what Tudor music sounded like.

The museum will reveal what food the king ate at Christmas and how jesters made the court laugh during the festive period.