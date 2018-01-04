All smiles as school celebrates good news

STAFF and pupils at a school in Southsea are ‘delighted’ after they sealed a second back-to-back ‘good’ Ofsted rating.

Fernhurst Junior School in Francis Avenue is celebrating the good news after it underwent an inspection from the education watchdog on November 15, 2017.

The report issued following the visit declared the school ‘outstanding’ in two of four areas – effectiveness of leadership and management, as well as personal development, behaviour and welfare.

Headteacher Roberta Kirby was described as being ‘inspirational’ in the document.

She said: ‘We are delighted with the report which reflects the hard work of staff, pupils, their families and the whole community.

‘What we have achieved over a number of years will make a difference to the lives of children as they progress into secondary school.’

The rating was also well-received by pupils, including Simon Olaifa, who is in Year 6.

He said: ‘We are a team, it’s not just teachers, it is everyone.

‘We have shown we can do better together and we are really pleased with our report.’

The good rating comes after Fernhurst Junior School was deemed just ‘satisfactory’ in 2009.

And as the school progresses into 2018, Mrs Kirby said it has no plans to become complacent, but will instead strive for more.

She said: ‘Now is not the time to stand still. Education is an ever-changing landscape and Fernhurst Junior school will continue to aim for excellence in all areas.’