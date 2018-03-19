Bursary for armed forces

Have your say

EX-SERVICE personnel will be able to retrain as teachers after the government unveiled new bursaries.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes has welcomed the move that will offer a £40,000 bursary to veterans who have left the armed forces in the last five years to train as teachers at universities from this September.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘Our ex-service personnel offer a level of expertise and professionalism that cannot be found anywhere else.

‘Qualities developed through their military experience, such as leadership and self-discipline, are directly transferable to the classroom.’

The bursary will be offered on priority to undergraduate courses in biology, chemistry, computing, maths or modern foreign languages.