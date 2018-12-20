Have your say

STAFF, pupils and family members have been enjoying the festive spirit at a school concert.

The candlelit event at Gomer Junior School Carol Concert saw youngsters with their grandparents sing along to popular classics including O Little Town of Bethlehem, Away in a Manger and Silent Night.

People at the candle-lit carol concert at Gomer Junior School, Gosport. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Year 5 student Olly Headley, nine, said: ‘The candles made the event a magical experience.

‘I really enjoyed singing Away in a Manger.’

Harry Willis, 11, added: ‘My favourite carol was Silent Night. This is the fourth year we have been coming and we all joined in the singing.’

The concert brings together both current and former pupils.

Candle light carol concert at Gomer Junior School.

Former pupil, Peter Headley, now in Year 7, said: ‘I wanted to come back as I really enjoy the event and wanted to see some of my old teachers.

‘The concert really gets you in the mood for Christmas.’

Teacher Neil Willis said: ‘This event has become part of our family’s Christmas tradition. It is a really good community occasion which everyone likes to be involved in.’

For organiser and associate head teacher, Tim Potter, the event is a reminder to the children about the true meaning of Christmas.

Visitors said the carols by candle light were a magical experience

Mr Potter said: ‘I like to keep the traditional aspect of Christmas and the concert is a way we can reflect its true meaning.

‘The candles provide a real sense of occasion with the light also representing a symbol of hope for the year ahead.

‘The children always look forward to this event which has now become a tradition on the calendar. Ding Dong Merrily on High was my particular favourite.’

Parent Cecily Headley added: ‘We don’t go to church and this is our way of keeping Christmas traditional.

‘It is important children experience the true meaning behind Christmas.’