Chance to hear about WW1 artillery developments at fort

VISITORS are invited to a special talk exploring artillery used during the First World War.

On Wednesday April 25, Royal Armouries Fort Nelson in Portsmouth will be hosting Nicholas Hall, Curator Emeritus, Royal Armouries, as he takes a closer look at the late 19th century developments in artillery which had an immense effect on how the First World War was fought.

Using contemporary sources to demonstrate the power of artillery in this period, Nicholas will particularly focus on field weaponry, many examples of which are currently on display at Fort Nelson, the home of the national collection of artillery.

The Royal Armouries collection at Fort Nelson includes a number of significant objects from the First World War including ane 18-inch Railway Howitzer, originally designed to fire on German trenches during the war, but not completed until after the fighting ceased.

Nicholas said: ‘The developments in artillery between 1914-18 were vast.

‘This talk will give attendees an opportunity to explore the way fighting changed in the period, told through accounts from the time as well as examples in the Royal Armouries remarkable collection housed at Fort Nelson.’

The talk will take place from 7.30pm until 9 pm, tickets are £5 and light refreshments are included in the ticket price.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite by visiting eventbrite.co.uk/e/fort-talks-tickets-44511419855