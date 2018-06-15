Chance to nominate inspirational youngsters involved with reading

NOMINATIONS are now open for a competition to celebrate youngsters who have inspired others through reading.

Parents, guardians, teachers, families and friends are being asked to put forward local children under the age of 12 for the Whiteley’s Reading Heroes competition which celebrates children from Fareham who have gone above and beyond to help or inspire others through reading.

The winner will receive £150 of National Book Tokens – £50 for the child to spend themselves and £100 for their school library – while the runner-up will get a copy of David Walliams’ best-selling children’s novel, ‘The Midnight Gang’.

Mia Gordon, centre manager at Whiteley, said: ‘We had a fantastic time welcoming the local schoolchildren and helping them to get excited about reading.

‘The Young Readers Programme is something we’re really proud to be part of as it has a direct impact on the lives of young children in our community.

‘We’re particularly pleased to be launching our Reading Heroes competition again this year.

‘After its success last year, we can’t wait to hear about all the wonderful, inspiring young readers in Fareham.’

Whiteley launched the competition as part of the Young Readers Programme delivered by the National Literacy Trust in partnership with Whiteley and its co-owner, British Land.

Visit whiteleyshopping.co.uk/content/were-looking-young-reading-hero-fareham before July 2 to submit an entry.