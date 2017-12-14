Chefs of the future help out the homeless

Have your say

TRAINEE chefs cooked up a festive feast to help homeless people in Portsmouth.

Catering students from Highbury College put on a special Christmas dinner for people supported by the Hope House homeless shelter in Milton Road.

The students visited the shelter armed with a turkey dinner, Christmas puddings and mince pies which they served to 30 people and one dog.

The meal was prepared at the college’s training kitchens at its Winston Churchill Avenue campus.

It was the fourth year the college provided dinner for the hostel.

Luke Galea, who is studying a catering NVQ, was one of those who served the feast.

The 16-year-old, from Paulsgrove, said: ‘Everyone was really happy about the meal and one of them was pleased to be able to bring their dog along too.

‘It’s a great thing for Highbury College to do. I think it’s the sort of thing that more people should experience.

‘It feels good to be able to give something back to the community.’

Catering lecturer Matt Sussex added: ‘It’s another way that Highbury College shows its passion for Portsmouth by giving back to the community while also providing positive experiences for students.

‘We look forward to visiting the shelter again next Christmas.’

Visit highbury.ac.uk/catering for more information on catering courses.