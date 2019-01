Have your say

YOUNGSTERS will have the chance to compete in a regional chess tournament.

Portsmouth High School will be hosting the Sir William Dupree & Phyllis Loe Chess Tournament during the Easter Holidays, on Monday, April 8 and Tuesday, April 9.

The competition is named in honour of two former mayors of the city.

The event is open to all young people of Portsmouth and the surrounding areas, up to the age of 21.