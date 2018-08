ON THE 7th and 8th of August Southsea Castle are hosting family fun days where visitors can learn about Tudor England.

There will be talks about the Battle of Solent and the sinking of the Mary Rose alongside the opportunity to examine real Tudor artefacts.

Children can also attend ‘St George’s Knight School’ where they can dress up in costume, take part in a jousting competition and learn the skills required to be a knight of the realm.