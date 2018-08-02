Children enjoy fun in the sun

Have your say

SCHOOL may be ‘out for summer’ but local children are enjoying the fantastic weather and making use of the region’s waterfront location to learn news skills.

Nearly 70 children are this week taking part in outdoor education activities run by Portsmouth Watersports Centre.

Students learning to sail

Children can take part in activity programmes where they can learn new pursuits such as sailing, kayaking, paddle boarding, climbing and archery.

Communications coordinator, Ben Lee, believes as well as providing a ‘fun’ experience the courses also provide a chance to develop new skills outside the classroom.

‘Outdoor education provides a challenge for children. Those pupils who don’t necessarily excel in the classroom can often thrive in a completely different environment where the learning is more practical,’ explained Mr Lee.

Mr Lee is a firm believer that learning outside the classroom can also develop children’s personal skills.

‘You can’t sail a boat without teamwork and being able to listen and communicate,’ added Mr Lee.

Participants can also attain formal qualifications ranging from novice to instructor status.

Millie Morton-Scott, 15, who is currently working towards her Royal Yachting Association stage three sailing qualification, said: ‘I want to work at Camp America and so I need to get my sailing qualifications to teach other people.’

Cailtlin Knowlson, 7, who is taking part in the ‘extreme activity’ week, added: ‘This is more exciting than school as you get to learn by adventure.’