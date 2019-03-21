Children learn about healthy eating 

Youngsters from both the Somerstown adventure playground and the Brook Club participated in a cookery showdown which had been arranged as part of the Veg Power Campaign.

The showdown took place on Friday March 15 at the adventure playground and focused on teams cooking healthy meals which included a range of vegetables.

Cllr Suzy Horton, cabinet member for education at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘It's a real pleasure to see how enthusiastically the children created tasty and nutritious food today. It's been great to have a focus on different vegetables each week so that schools can use a variety of ingredients and encourage students to try something new. I think I’m going to be pinching some of these recipes!'