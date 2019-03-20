Children learn about rail safety with Try the Train initiative

PRIMARY school children have been learning how to stay safe on the railways thanks to the launch of an new initiative.

Year R children from Red Barn Primary School in Portchester have been taking part in the Try the Train project, run by South Western Railway (SWR).

Children had to ensure SWR community ambassador, Ian Edwards, remained safe on his train journey.

The initiative involved the children ensuring SWR community ambassador, Ian Edwards, stayed safe on the train journey from Portchester to Portsmouth Harbour. In homage to Paddington Bear, Ian wore a 'Please look after Ian' tag.

The 30 children were also taught how to use the station’s 'Help Point' button, operate ticket machines and to purchase the correct tickets from ticket office staff.

Ian said: ‘Try the Train days are always a joy, particularly for the younger children who may have never been on a train before.’

Pupils also learnt how to stay safe by standing behind the yellow line on the station’s platform and what to do if they were to become lost or separated from parents.

‘These days are a great opportunity for children to learn how to be safe on the railway and to interact with the station staff and facilities. More importantly, children are taught where to go if they become lost like Paddington Bear,’ said Ian.

George Milburn, teacher at Red Barn Primary School, added: ‘The community ambassadors were enthusiastic and engaging, but also insightful and informative. They were genuinely interested in the children, giving lots of time for questions.’

SWR has over 30 community ambassadors who have already run 15 ‘Try the Train’ trips across the region since their creation in July 2018.