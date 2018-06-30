Children mesmerized by magical unicorn at Portsmouth High School

Have your say

ASTONISHED children were left in awe as they came face to face with a magical beast in a school.

About 25 youngsters were given the rare chance to meet a ‘unicorn’ at an event in Portsmouth High School, Kent Road, Southsea.

Set up by the site’s forest school teacher, Joan West, it was a chance to give youngsters an unforgettable encounter riding on the creature and to learn about nature.

Mrs Kent said: ‘The kids couldn’t believe it. One said “See mummy, I told you unicorns were real”. It had a magical effect.’

A forest site has been based at the Southsea private school for four years. It runs a host of outdoor classes and activities.

Mrs Kent said she wanted to show the community what the facility does. The ‘unicorn’ was provided by Pony Magic.